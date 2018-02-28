BRADENTON- A Bradenton couple leaving Thunder By The Bay on their motorcycle, become victims of a hit-and-run. Now, they’re struggling to make ends meet.

It was a fun–filled weekend for bike-fanatics across the state. Rickey and Heather Brisbois have a different memory of Thunder By The Bay.

Heather said, “I was hit on a motorcycle. I thought I was dying. I thought I was going to die.”

Saturday, the couple decided to call it an early night, leaving Robarts arena. Rickey was driving his 2016 Harley Davidson Road Special, and Heather sat behind him.

They rode northbound on Washington Boulevard, passing 6th Street. “There was a van that was apparently just in the gas station that pulled out and was facing the opposite direction of us. He decided to hit the gas. Turned right in front of us and hit us,” Rickey said.

The impact threw the two off the bike. Rickey says all that he could hear, was heather wailing for help.

“I ran and she was lying in the middle of the road and I grabbed her and dragged her to the sidewalk,” Rickey said, “She had a massive wound.”

The van quickly fled the scene, leaving the couple with open wounds and unanswered questions.

“I have a fractured ankle, a broken tibia. She had a broken hip, broken femur, patella damage around her knee, she had to get a skin graft,” Rickey said.

With no insurance, they’re facing hospital bills costing nearly $400,000. Rickey said, “I’ve been out of work for two weeks and she’ll be out of work for six months.”

The couple also needs to provide for their 11–year old daughter.

“Now I’m out of the nursing program and now I can’t work, I’m supposed to start a new job,” said Heather.

Heather’s sister, Kelly Ducote, moved from Tennessee days after the incident.

“I just want to make sure they are taken care of and they don’t go through any more pain and horrible events to get through this,” Kelly said.

If you would like donate: Help The Brisbois Family

The investigation is ongoing.