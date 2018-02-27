SARASOTA — A three–legged cat is creating a lot of attention at Cat Depot in Sarasota.

His name is Monster, but the name does not accurately describe this gentle animal.

Cat Depot managers tell SNN that Sarasota County Animal Services brought the 7-year-old male to the nonprofit, no-kill shelter with a badly mangled back left leg.

Vets at Cat Depot shaved part of its fur before surgically removing the leg.

Monster is now recovering and learning to walk on three legs while serving as an inspiration for amputees.

Cat Depot is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year, “Cat Tails: A Night in the Garden,” March 9 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The event will help Monster and many other cats at the facility.

 

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota massage therapist faces new battery charge
Next articleManatee County schools to get extra law enforcement
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner is the SNN evening news anchor. He joined the SNN news team in October 2009 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Boxleitner covered the British tourist murders, a story that made international headlines. He was a member of the SNN reporting team that won a Telly Award for the 10th anniversary 9/11 special about the Suncoast’s connections to the terrorist attacks. He also covered 2012 visits to Sarasota by Mitt Romney and Vice President Joe Biden. Boxleitner was named co-anchor of the SNN Morning Edition in March 2014. He anchored SNN's live 2016 Florida Presidential Preference Primary coverage and anchored coverage of live speeches from the candidates throughout the campaign. In March 2016, he was named SNN evening news anchor. He hosts the weekly SNN feature segment, "Feel Good Friday." You hear his voice at Ed Smith Stadium as the public address announcer for the Baltimore Orioles spring training games. Boxleitner has been a journalist in Southwest Florida since 1997. He joined WBBH-TV NBC-2 in Fort Myers as a reporter in September 2006, fulfilling a longtime career goal of breaking into television news after beginning his career in newspapers. Boxleitner grew up in Marengo, Ill., and is a U.S. Army veteran, completing a combat mission during Desert Storm. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in journalism and political science from Northern Illinois University. During his time in Florida, he completed a master’s degree in media and journalism studies at USF-St. Petersburg. When he’s not on the air, you may find him working out at the YMCA, eating in a Suncoast restaurant or spending time with family and friends.