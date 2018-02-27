SARASOTA — A three–legged cat is creating a lot of attention at Cat Depot in Sarasota.

His name is Monster, but the name does not accurately describe this gentle animal.

Cat Depot managers tell SNN that Sarasota County Animal Services brought the 7-year-old male to the nonprofit, no-kill shelter with a badly mangled back left leg.

Vets at Cat Depot shaved part of its fur before surgically removing the leg.

Monster is now recovering and learning to walk on three legs while serving as an inspiration for amputees.

Cat Depot is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year, “Cat Tails: A Night in the Garden,” March 9 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The event will help Monster and many other cats at the facility.