PALMETTO – Palmetto Police are investigating a threatening message found at Manatee School for the Arts on Friday, February 23.

There had been no communication as of Monday, February 26, to parents. An email labeled “confidential” was sent to the school staff on Monday afternoon informing them of the threat. According to the Herald-Tribune, the email said in-part, “On Friday afternoon, a student reported some troubling writing in a restroom wall. Although this investigation is still ongoing, the Palmetto P-D do not believe there is a credible threat to our school.”

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler confirmed the ongoing investigation.

Principal Bill Jones, assistant principal Terence Devine and board president Dave Kraner could not be reached Monday night.