SARASOTA – Stone Crabs are tasty to eat, bringing in 30-35 million dollars a year, and whether you’re a local or tourist, a vital part of the Suncoast ecosystem. But are they in danger?

Dr. Phil Gravinese published the first study on Florida stone crabs and ocean acidification this month. He says he saw embryonic development was slower by 24 percent, hatching success decreased by 30 percent. This is because of low Ph.

Dr. Gravinese says in the last decade, the stone crab harvest has been on the decline by about 25 percent. But what can we do to help?

“Reducing fertilizer, obey the fertilizer laws, clean up after your pets, other than they reach out to your congressman and let them know this is an important fishery in Florida, it supports many local jobs, and that’s just on the commercial side,” Dr. Gravinese.

The research paper’s abstract (basic summary) is online if you want to share a public link with anyone.