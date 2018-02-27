SARASOTA – A third woman is now claiming a Sarasota massage therapist touched her inappropriately.

The Sarasota Police Department reports Ruslan Grushco turned himself in Tuesday, February 27, and is charged with battery.

The alleged victim booked his services through the app “thumbtack” last month. The inappropriate contact allegedly occurred while he was massaging her on January 1st at Inspirations Salon & Spa on Main Street.

Grushco is also accused of assaulting two other women last summer: one incident occurred at massage envy at 1279 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota and the other occurred at a client’s home.

Grushco is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.