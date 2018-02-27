MANATEE COUNTY- The Manatee County School Board Tuesday night unanimously votes to add law enforcement to schools in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

The board says 35 officers will be provided for schools.

27 will come from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office while the rest will be divided from the Bradenton and Palmetto police departments.

The program will cost close to $600,000 dollars once implemented.

Manatee County School Board Chairman Doctor Scott Hopes says he was in Tallahassee following governor Rick Scott’s proposal to protect schools and wanted to get the ball rolling.

“We have basically not waited. We have as you have seen we have committed and funded insuring that each of our schools has a police officer or sheriff’s deputy and our high schools have two one school resource officer and then another police officer or a sheriff’s deputy.”

Hopes says the added law enforcement will run through the end of this school year and they will look at it next year.