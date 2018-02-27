BRADENTON – The Manatee County Emergency Communications Center is making changes to the ways they take 911 phone calls.

Currently, 911 phone calls are taken on an older system tat is only voice to voice, meaning no internet usage. Scary as it sounds, that makes it hard to locate you in an emergency.

Soon, the Manatee County system that responders will be using will be similar to a smart phone.

“But with the IP-based routing solution it’s going to allow text to 911 to be delivered, better location capability, it’s going to allow video, it’s going to allow pictures,” said Captain of Administrative Services at the Manatee County Emergency Center, Stacy Needham.

Though Manatee County is currently using a 50 year-old system, they have made several other updates in just the past year, making it the 13th emergency dispatch center in the world to attain an International Academy of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) status as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE).

“In over the last year, we have really updated some of the stuff we use to help people. One is text to 911, which gives us the ability to help people when there is no way that they can possibly make a phone call to us,” said Michael Petrilla, Manatee County 911 Dispatch Officer.

The upgrades are expected to begin later this.