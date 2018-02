MANATEE COUNTY – A St. Petersburg man is killed in a single car crash, after the car he was driving went off the road and flipped several times.

It happened around 11:45 last night on I–275 where it splits at state road 55 in Manatee County, just south of the Skyway Bridge.

The Florida Highway patrol say the vehicle driven by Joseph Michael Clark the second, lost control at the curve, went onto the soft shoulder, and flipped several times ejecting Clark.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.