NORTH PORT – A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at the West Villages in North Port is prompting an investigation.

The Sarasota County Health Department will be testing the pool and spa area at Islandwalk in the West Villages to determine whether they’re the source of the outbreak.

The Health Department’s spokesperson says several members of the community have been diagnosed with the disease.

Special kits required to test for the bacteria were ordered Monday, February 26. Health department officials expect them by the end of the day.