SARASOTA – The Diverging Diamond Interchange is about to be honored by the American Council of Engineering Companies at the national and state levels.

During a ceremony it calls the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry,” ACEC will bestow its National Recognition Award to the Florida Department of Transportation for the $74.5 million project at the interchange on the Sarasota-Manatee county line.

The FDOT will accept the national award during a black-tie ceremony April 17 in Washington, D.C.

The Herald-Tribune reports it will also receive the same recognition from the ACEC on the state level later. The DDI is the first of its kind in Florida and the largest in the nation.