SARASOTA – Sarasota County resident Dickey Betts returns to the road May 17th with a concert at the Macon City Auditorium in Georgia.

The Dickey Betts Band has also confirmed a Florida date at Sunset Cove in Boca Raton with Elvin Bishop’s Bbig Fun Trio also performing on May 19th.

Then in July, the band plays Peachfest in Scranton, Pennsylvania on a lineup featuring Betts’ former Allman Brothers band-mate, Warren Haynes.

Tickets are on sale now for each of these shows with the Georgia venue nearly sold out.