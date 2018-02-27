SARASOTA – Victor Young, the man behind Sarasota BMW made a successful career following his passions.

“If I can’t have fun doing it then I don’t care how much money I can make I’m not interested,” said Young.

Although beginning his career in radio and television, his first love was automobiles.

“I built my first car when I was 15 before I could even drive it,” said Young.

He is the President of BMW and Lamborghini of Sarasota, and several other dealerships. Young created his own production company, creating several television pilots and films.

“Everything that I have tried to do in life has been difficult and my job is to try and make it easy, even when people tell me that it can’t be done,” said Young.

He credits his hard working parents for giving him a strong work ethic, fueling him to achieve greatness.

“So I think it’s very important for African American to see other inventors doctors, pilot and the first general and the first astronaut and the first everything because it’s inspiration,” said Young.

From mentorships, internships, he works develop young leaders. He says it’s his duty to pay it forward giving others the opportunity to reach his level or exceed it.

“I think you need to see individuals who are socio- economically the same. I think you need to see people who look like you, people that are from your neighborhood from your gender whatever your walk of life that you can relate too. I think you need to see people who have grown from that place before you can believe you can do it,” said Young.