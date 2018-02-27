NORTH PORT – 4 Suncoast teams went into the high school boys regional semifinals tonight. Who would emerge victorious? Booker beat Jesuit to advance to the Regional Finals Friday night at Booker. Bayshore fell to Cape Coral Mariner while Lemon Bay was eliminated by Cape Coral.

The North Port Bobcats had the Bobcat Nation behind them as they took on Riverdale, who took down Lakewood Ranch.

It was tied at 26 at the half, but the Raiders scored the first 6 points of the 2nd half including this lay–up from Jadrian Tracy.

Then the Bobcats went to work. Brandon Graff hands off to Ben Via, and Via goes to the hole, gets the basket and draws the foul. He sank the free throw to pull within 3.

Bryan O’Boyle then with a nice rebound and outlet to Graff. Graff finds Aaron Dismukes who makes a nice move inside and throws up a lollipop for the bucket. They were within 1.

Again Graff finds his man, and this time its O’Boyle from downtown for the first Bobcat lead of the 2nd half.

The Raiders would tie it again, and as the 3rd quarter expired, Dismukes beats the buzzer for the lead going into the 4th quarter. It was a battle, but the Riverdale Raiders again eliminated a Suncoast team. They advance with a 56–55 win. The Tornadoes the only teams still standing.