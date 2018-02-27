MANATEE COUNTY – A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with a threat made to Bayshore High School over the weekend.

On Monday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said deputies are investigating a threat made to Bayshore over social media that was reported Friday night. The threat, which was circulated on social media, indicated there would be a shooting Monday at Bayshore High School.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the teen. According to the Bradenton Herald, since February 14, there have been more than a dozen threats against local schools resulting in several students being charged with felonies in connection with the threats.