MANATEE COUNTY – In year two of its revival, Rubonia’s Mardi Gras keeps it community-minded and family-friendly.

This year, organizers changed the layout and the parade route now winds through neighborhood streets full of vendors selling boiled peanuts, fried Oreos, oxtail, lemonade and jewelry.

Residents watched barefoot from front porches and children splashed in inflatable swimming pools as parade-goers sauntered to the Rubonia Community Center, where a large festival took place.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Robert Mealy, a captain with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, said nearly 1,000 people attended the event, double the size of last year, but still a far cry from the “glory days.” No matter the size, people were happy to see the community continue to come together, just as it has done in the past.