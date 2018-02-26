MANATEE COUNTY – The School Board of Manatee County reaches a consensus on placing additional law enforcement officers at district schools.

The Board is making sure every school in Manatee County has a designated trained law enforcement officer patrolling the grounds is a major priority.

The Board met in a closed executive session Friday, February 23, to discuss security concerns following last week’s school shooting in Parkland. The Herald-Tribune reports while details still need to be determined, the board emerged with consensus on ramping up security staffing district wide, adding up to 34 additional law enforcement officers to be stationed at schools.

The district instituted a one-day backpack ban on Friday. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said that ban was for one day only, and students could bring their backpacks to school today.