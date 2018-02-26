SARASOTA – Aggressive driving? Look out! The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for you and other potentially bad seeds on the road.

“Aggressive driving is defined by one or more aggressive movement so it might be speeding coupled with an aggressive lane change and then of course not paying attention to our traffic signals, such as running a red light,” said State Trooper Kenn Watson.

According to FHP, aggressive driving is often the result of us being impatient. According to safemotorists.com, 66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving and and 2% of drivers admit to trying to run an aggressor off the road.

“When people lose their patience they may do things that they usually would not and aggressive driving is one of them. That’s why we want everyone to try and leave a little earlier, understand that the traffic will be heavier, and that by leaving earlier you will be able to keep calm, be safe, and get to your destination on time,” said Watson.

There are consequences other than a traffic ticket for those who are caught driving aggressively.

“Here in Sarasota County, your fines begin well over $100 and then they escalate from there. When you start talking about reckless driving, you’re now talking about a criminal offense that is a second degree misdemeanor,” said Watson.