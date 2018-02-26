NBC News – Congress is back in session Monday and the first thing on their plate will be gun safety laws.

Stoneman Douglas High School also reopens this week.

“I’m gonna try to be myself, I’m gonna be there, I’m gonna hug all of my students, we’re gonna talk about whatever they want to talk about,” says history teacher Greg Pittman.

President Trump focused on tightening gun safety laws in a dinner with the nation’s governors Sunday night.

The president is breaking from the NRA by pushing increased background checks, mental health screening, banning bump stocks, and raising the age of buying an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

But, he also sides with the NRA on arming some teachers in schools, and some senators agree.

“Under some circumstances. I’d leave it to the individual school districts and the states,” says Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Other lawmakers think the immediate focus should be changing current gun policy.

