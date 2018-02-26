SARASOTA – We are our brother’s keeper. More than 40 young men come together, discussing current events, personal issues, becoming productive men in our society.

“I always tell people God put it on my heart to do I grew up I’m from the Newtown area and I just saw a need for the young men in the community to have something that was for them,” said Dominic Harris.

Brotherhood of Men is a mentoring program, Harris founded 10 years ago. He is also Sarasota Police Officer and has been with the department for seven years.

“Everybody needs that one person that you want to make proud,” said Harris.

He has become that person for many of these young men.

“Boy financially they teach me a lot, behavior just listen to anything they say, it will just help you in so many ways,” Jeremiah Fisher, 7th grader at Brookside Middle.

Open to all men regardless of race or economic status. Harris says sometimes tough love is needed.

“We tell you straight up what’s wrong, what right and what will happen to you if you continue down the wrong path.I will get in their face I will raise my voice but over the years we’ve seen these young men react and come up to the standard that we are trying to get them too,” said Harris.

Growing up in the projects raised by a single mother, Harris says he doesn’t hide where he came from.

“This motivates me to where I’ve started from and to where I’m at now,” he said.

Relating to kids on a different level, helping them stay on the right track Harris says he wants to do more.