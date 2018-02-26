SARASOTA – Cardinal Mooney High School abruptly cancelled classes Monday, February 26, after a threat circulated on social media.

An allegedly threatening snapchat post shared among Cardinal Mooney High School students over the weekend led to the cancellation of classes. According to the Diocese of Venice the closure was done out of an abundance of caution.

“We have no reason to believe based on our investigation,” Sarasota Police spokesperson Genevieve Judge said. “That there is any sort of threat to Cardinal Mooney, but we greatly appreciate this concerning manner to our attention.”

🚨PLEASE RT🚨Parents, students, & media outlets have reached out regarding the closure of @Cardinal_Mooney today. We're investigating an alleged concerning Snapchat post that was shared. We have no reason to believe there is a threat to Cardinal Mooney at this time. #Sarasota pic.twitter.com/SXiLbASNwd — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) February 26, 2018

Judge says they take every threat seriously.

“We’re going to investigate it to the fullest extent,” Judge said. “And if it reaches the point where arrests and charges are filed then we’ll get to that point.”

Cardinal Mooney Senior Dante Piscarella says the school can’t leave a threat to chance.

“I think it’s important just to take this stuff seriously,” Piscarella said. “And just actually act upon it, so I think it was a good call cancelling it, even if it was fake or whatever I think it’s just a good call to take everything seriously.”

Piscarella says this is a time for the community to come together and support each other.

“If anyone’s ever feeling out casted or whatever,” Piscarella said. “People love them, there’s always someone that’s going to love you, and if you just feel like that just know that even god loves you, whatever you need, there is always going to be someone you can talk to.”

Sarasota Police Spokesperson Genevieve Judge says with the increased attention on school threats, more people are listening to the if you see something, say something message.

“We just believe that folks are really starting to heed that,” Judge said. “And so even if it’s the littlest concern, if it’s something on social media, if it’s something you overhear someone say at the grocery store call your local law enforcement.”

Cardinal Mooney will resume classes on Tuesday morning.