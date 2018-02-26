NORTH PORT – A crash in North Port sends two to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 2 P.M. Monday, February 26, at South Tamiami Trail and Galleria Boulevard.

A car crashed into a John Deere tractor. A Bayflite helicopter was called in to transport one of the victims, causing all lanes of Tamiami Trail to temporarily close.

North Port Police says major car accident on U.S. 41 and Galleria Blvd in North Port. North bound side of U.S. 41 has been shut down. Details tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/lpTrXJ2kyf — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) February 26, 2018

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor says one of the victims was in critical shape.

“What we know right now,” Taylor says, “is two vehicles were involved, and one person is in pretty bad shape had to be taken by air transport to a local hospital in very serious condition.”

The investigation is ongoing.