LAKELAND – The Bradenton Christian girls basketball team was in Lakeland playing for a chance to go to the State Championship game Tuesday night.

They took on Somerset Prep tonight at the Lakeland Center, now called the RP Funding Center.

1st quarter action Bradenton Christian with the ball, Amy Van Ryn penetrates through the defense kicks it out to Jessica Jackson and she buries it. Jackson had 8 points on the night. Panthers up 8–7.

Leading by 2 now, Bailey Sikkema drives to the hole, gets some contact and finishes with the layup. Bradenton Christian up 11–7, as Sikkema had 9 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.

2nd quarter, Savannah Woodland shoots from downtown and nails it. Woodland had 11 points to lead the Panthers in scoring. The Panthers lead was up to 5, 14 – 9.

Finally, Sikkema takes the dribble with her left hand and makes a tough shot Bradenton Christian up 19–17, but they would be outscored 9–2 going into the half, and trailed 26–19. Somerset wins 62–46, ending a wonderful season for the Panthers.