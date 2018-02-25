SARASOTA & MANATEE- Within the past week and a half the nation came together to help victims of the Parkland shooting. Suncoast businesses are helping too.

11 days ago, the nation faced another traumatic school shooting. It left a scar on the families of the 17 victims of Stoneman Douglas….Suncoast businesses had to help.

“We can’t do it alone, so we decided to do it as a team,” said Yashui Patel, Owner and Manager of 1,000 Degrees Pizzeria in Bradenton.

Sunday, 1,000 Degrees Pizzeria donated 20% of their proceeds to the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund.

“Our employees decided to chip in all of their tips. We just thought, ‘Let’s help out the victims’. It’s so sad to hear what’s going on in our community. Our kids are not even safe in school anymore’,” Patel said.

The tragedy hit home for some employees. “I’m sure Manatee has had a lot of feedback from all of this. A couple of our schools locally have had lock downs earlier this week. we have people who go to those high schools that work here. So it kind of feels like the only way that we can actually help. Because while I’m here at work. There’s nothing I can do to for my coworkers at school,” said Michelle Sprecagr, an employee at 1,000 Degrees Pizzeria.

Duffy’s, a Florida–based chain accepted walk-in donations at 35 their locations across the state.

“We also have a ‘Change for Charity Foundation’ that’s on the bottom of our checks. If somebody does that, all of those today will be matched and donated to the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund,” said Adam Badurek, General Manager of Duffy’s on University Parkway.

Now, the page is approaching its goal of raising $2.5 million. It’s a true testament to the power of social media.

1,000 Degrees Pizzeria in Bradenton is seeking other non-profits and causes to help fund-raise. You can visit their Facebook page for more details.