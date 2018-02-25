SARASOTA – Sunday at St. Martha’s Catholic School, several speakers took the stage for an opioid crisis symposium.

At “Opioid Crisis: Is Your Family At Risk?” attendees had the opportunity to listen to personal testimonials from people whose families are affected by the opioid epidemic.

Speakers included Mary Anne Servian (CEO, Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida), Lisa Brandy (Founder of Brandi’s Wish Foundation), P.J. Brooks (First Step of Sarasota, Inc.), and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Eddy Regnier.