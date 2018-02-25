SARASOTA- Take me out to the ball game!! Orioles host hundreds of students from Orioles Health & Fitness challenge Saturday night at the ball park.

Hundreds of Sarasota County middle school students and their family members packed Ed Smith Stadium as part of the Orioles Health and Fitness Challenge. The students showed off their running skills before the game, meeting the players on the field for the national anthem.

The fitness challenge launched in 2016.

And since then, the program has impacted nearly 5,000 students including the Mowduks.

“I’m learning how to eat healthier,” Hayley Mowduk said.

“My dream is to become a professional baseball player, so this is a really good challenge,” added Michael Mowduk.

The Orioles Health and Fitness challenge partners with Health Fit by Sarasota Memorial and students working against tobacco.