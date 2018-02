BRADENTON- A Bradenton man is shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jake Vincent was shot by an unknown suspect after a confrontation.

The report states the shooting occured in the 5600 block of 6th Street Court East in Bradenton.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuires.

If you have any information please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-737-2366 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.