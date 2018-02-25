CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A North Port man died Saturday night when he was struck by a car while walking along a road, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to FHP, the unidentified man was walking north in a lane of Taylor Road around 10:49 P.M. A car, driven by Joyce Wilson, of Punta Gorda also was traveling north on Taylor Road at the same time. The car struck the pedestrian, throwing him up into its windshield.

The pedestrian was killed in the accident. Wilson did not suffer any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.