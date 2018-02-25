MANATEE- Circus Sarasota celebrates their 21st year, of “WOWing” Suncoast residents.

It’s a special year for the Circus Arts Conservatory of Sarasota as they celebrate the 250th anniversary of the modern circus.

The show is called Ovation, featuring the Flying Cortes, jugglers, trick–roping, and more!

“There’s no other show like it, I can guarantee it. You can check on the web. There’s over ten nations in this performance and there’s artists from the Ukraine. There’s artists from Switzerland. These top-rated acts from Europe that have won Gold Clown Award of The Royal Family of Monaco show. People are on their feet most of the time,” said Ringmaster, Joseph Bauer.

Ovation is at Nathan Benderson Park, outside The University Town Center. Residents can catch the action through Sunday.