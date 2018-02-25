SUMTER – A Bradenton man dies after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The RV was traveling southbound on I-75 at about 8 A.M. near milepost 325 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The RV collided with the inside guardrail.

According to FHP, part of the left side of the RV collapsed, and a passenger sitting behind the driver fell out of the vehicle. The passenger, a 52-year-old Bradenton man, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver, a 31-year-old Bradenton man, was not injured in the crash.