SARASOTA – Hundreds attended a town hall at Selby Public Library to discuss possible gun solutions in the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland.

There was an overflow room where residents watched Good speak via livestream. Good mentioned Governor Scott’s plan to raise the legal age of buying guns to 21.

The state representative answered audience questions and said that she would take the information gathered on the Suncoast back to Tallahassee.

The purpose of the town hall was to create dialogue about guns and strategize new ways to make schools safer.