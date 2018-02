SARASOTA – The Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 97, and the Alpha Compy of the Vietnam Brotherhood gathered today for a garage sale. Clothes, shoes, art, and the other items were donated to and sold at the garage sale.

This was the first annual Disabled Veterans Garage Sale.

Dave Taylor says this event is all going back to the Veterans community and will help keepĀ veterans off the street.

The DAV expects to have another garage sale next year.