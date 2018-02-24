BRADENTON – It’s Pirates Opening Day for Spring Training! Those who couldn’t score tickets went right across the street to Darwin Brewing Co.

It’s almost like front–row seats, with more leg room!

The bar hosted an Opening day Celebration with corn hole, music, and their one–of–a–kind Pirate Golden Ale.

Yinzer, Brian Fenske is happy to see his hometown team return to the Suncoast.

“The Buccos are my team. Always have been, always will be. This is the place to be in this area to celebrate the Pirates. The Pirates have been in this town for 50 years. So it’s a great celebration. Everyone’s wearing their black and gold, having a brew, enjoying baseball. It’s a beautiful day here as well. Blue skies and sunshine,” said Brian Fenske.

The Yankees went on to win 4 to 1 over the Pirates.