Update: The cause of the fire was a wheel on the bottom of the carrier catching on fire. All lanes are now open after the vehicle fire.

SARASOTA – A car carrier catches on fire this morning on I -75 leaving all south bound lanes blocked according to officials.

It happened around 9:30 this morning and officials tell SNN the fire was under control by 10 A.M. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

