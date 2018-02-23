SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a two–alarm structure fire this morning, reported by the Sarasota Police Department.

The fire department received the call at 5:21 A.M. of a fire at 2045 Goldenrod Street in Sarasota.

They responded within 5 minutes and a second alarm was called for additional resources.

According to an SPD tweet, an officer was on patrol in the area, smelled smoke and located the fire.

He then checked the home, woke up a woman inside and got her out safely.

No injuries were reported but the home did suffer severe damage.

“Upon arrival the firefighters encountered heavy fire in the rear of the structure. They’re currently going through and assessing how much damage is within the structure, but it is pretty extensive,” Sarasota Co. Fire Chief, Michael Regnier, said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the state fire marshal has been called to investigate.