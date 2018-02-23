SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota and Manatee schools are considering a policy for walkouts.

Students across the country walked out of their schools on Wednesday, February 21, many in favor of tougher gun restrictions, in response to the shooting in Broward County last week that left 17 people dead.

A group of students at Venice High School spent nearly two hours in the school’s courtyard, but Manatee County School District officials said they had not heard discussion of any planned demonstrations in the coming days.

Both Sarasota and Manatee district officials said they do not yet have a formal policy on how principals and school staff should handle a walkout.

Sarasota district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker said the district was “in the process” of putting one together, but at this time, it was “up to the individual school.”