SARASOTA – The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading convenes in Sarasota.

Representatives for the group held a luncheon at Bijou Café Friday, February 23.

The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading says about 67% of children nationwide and more than 80% of kids from low-income families are not proficient readers by the end of third grade.

A spokeperson for the group says its mission is to lend support to the community, teachers and parents, so the kids have the tools they need to succeed.

“The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading… we are involved to make sure that parents understand their role as their child’s first best teacher and through partnerships we have in the community,” says Director Beth Duda. “If parents are looking for resources we can be a connector for them and the resources they need.

The group also stresses attendance, school readiness and summer learning can help reading proficiency in kids.