SUNCOAST – The All–State selections came out today, and several Suncoast players garnered 1st Team honors. In 2A, Dalton Francis and Chase Brown of St Stephens.

In 7A, Knowledge McDaniel and Brendan Bengsston of Braden River, Alonzo Houston, Derrick Bradley of Palmetto, Jared Bailey and Tyrone Barber of Venice on defense.

Offensively, the Venice tandem of QB Bryce Carpenter and WR Jaivon Heiligh were not only selected to the 1st Team, but Carpenter won the 7A MVP, while Heiligh was the 7A Offensive Player of the Year. Indians kicker Zack Sessa also got the 1st Team nod.

In 8A, the lone 1st Team selection from the Suncoast is Jamar Johnson from Riverview. Johnson was selected as a Utility player. He played wide receiver, defensive back and he returned kicks, as well. He will play his college ball at Indiana. There were many others to make 2nd team, 3rd team, and Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all of them.