MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County School Board is taking immediate action with new school security measures while they wait for more details on a statewide plan.

Starting immediately, 34 more School Resource Officers will be on Manatee County School Campuses.

“All of the elementary schools will have a school resource officer,” Dr. Scott Hopes said. “And in many of the high schools we are doubling the number of resource officers.”

In addition to the security presence, Dr. Scott Hopes says the new officers will be looking for improvements that could be made.

“As these new eyes are on the campus,” Hopes said. “These new deputies and officers on campus, to be able to them bring back addition identified needs.”

At the elementary level, children kindergarten and up will need to be dropped off for school at the entrance, staff will then walk children directly to the classroom.

“We need to do all that we can to ensure that the only people including students that are inside these campuses,” Dr. Hopes said. “Especially with the elementary schools are people that belong there, and when you’ve got 300,400, 500 students arriving at one time. Bear with us.”

Teachers will also receive training to help spot out of the ordinary behavior from students.

District IT Security contractor Mission Critical Solutions has offered to do a free review of district technology already in place.

“He had a number of suggestions right off the bat,” Dr. Hopes said. “Where we can use our existing technology systems, our existing cameras, and we can capitalize on that to provide the sheriff’s department and police department with additional tools to help them respond quicker.”

Backpacks were not allowed at high schools and middle schools Friday, and Dr. Hopes says they are working to ensure every school has access to metal detector wands.

“If we don’t currently have the adequate technology to rapidly check 2,000 to 3,000 student’s backpacks,” Dr. Hopes said. “We need to at least during an emergent situation mitigate the risk of someone bringing a weapon.”

It’s unclear when backpacks will be allowed back.

“I will ensure that a communication goes out no later than Sunday evening,” Dr. Hopes said. “What the status is regarding backpacks.”

Other long term policy plans are being examined, and Manatee County School Board is planning another executive session to specifically deal with mental health and school security, and what additional resources can be provided there.