SARASOTA COUNTY – A man arrested on February 12th for calling in a false home invasion while he was high is facing 11 new charges from drugs found at his home.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged Austin Stuenkel Friday, February 23, with 11 new charges including trafficking in cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Stuenkel was first arrested on February 12th after he called 911 to report a false home invasion while under the influence of drugs. More than 3,000 Xanax pills were found at the time.

He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.