TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott announces a major action plan to keep Florida students safe.

Scott held a press conference Friday, February 23, in Tallahassee at the Florida State Capitol.

The Governor’s press office says the plan includes school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness. This follows the emergency meetings Scott organized with law enforcement, school administrations, teachers and mental health experts.

Governor Scott’s plan:

More money for “school hardening measures”

Mandatory law enforcement officer in every public school

Establishing enhanced criminal penalties for threats to schools

All individuals (except active duty, reserve military, National Guard members, law enforcement) must be 21 or older to purchase firearms

Funding for “Dedicated mental health counselors” at every school

Proposing “violent threat restraining order” which allows a court to take guns or stop their purchase when “family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officers provides a sworn request and submits evidence to the court”

For full details of Gov. Scott’s Action Plan please click the link below

https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/MajorActionPlan_02.23.18.pdf

Watch below: