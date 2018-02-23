MANATEE COUNTY – Five students have been arrested this week for making threats against schools.

A lockdown at Bayshore High School was lifted at about 12:35 P.M. Thursday, February 22, district spokesman Mike Barber said, due to a threat. Barber could not verify at this point whether or not law enforcement believed the threat to be a hoax or legitimate.

The Herald-Tribune reports parents who came to the school as news of the lockdown spread were allowed to check their students out.

Several schools in Manatee have gone into lockdown following the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 people dead.