SARASOTA- This afternoon, SNN’s Jennifer Kveglis and Lynden Blake rappelled down the side of the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Sarasota for a special cause.

This weekend, thrill seekers rappel 10 stories and 103 feet down the hotel with a view of the Sarasota Bayfront, all to benefit the Suncoast non–profit, Youth for Christ.

Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddy, Manatee County Superintendent, Diana Greene, and Manatee County, Sheriff Rick Wells joined the adventure too.

“Teens are here helping us today. There are student staff and student leaders here. They’re going up and they’ll be part-time staff, maybe full-time staff. It really is amazing to see the difference in how God can make a difference in their life and friends and caring adults…to see them overcome some hardships themselves,” said Youth for Christ Suncoast’s Executive Director, Mike Chaplinsky.

If you want to go over the edge, head over to the Hyatt Regency Saturday from 9am to 3pm. Seats are $1,000 each. Proceeds will be donated to Youth for Christ programs and camps.

Tune into SNN Saturday for full–coverage of the rappel from our very own Jennifer Kveglis and Lynden Blake.