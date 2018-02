SARASOTA COUNTY – Pine View students picked the careers they were most interested in Friday, February 23, then spent the second half of their day listening to some experts. This is all part of Career Day.

There was a marine scientist, vascular surgeon, deputy, psychologist, artist, lawyer and a vet as well as SNN’s Kathy Leon and Marco LaManno.

The 5th graders asked the tough questions. What else would you expect from the Pine View class?