MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrests a Bayshore High student, accused of waving a gun around.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a person on social media who was waving around a firearm. Sixteen-year-old Chance Wheless was arrested after deputies investigated the incident and found he was trying to sell the gun to another juvenile.

There is no evidence he made any threats directed to the school.