SARASOTA – P.J. Brooks, Vice President of Outpatient & Youth Services at First Step of Sarasota, Inc., says nobody would choose a life of addiction.

“No one ever signed up for this; no one ever raised their hand and said, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the addict,” Brooks said. “They wanna be the doctor; they wanna be the police officer.”

Or in Brandi Meshad’s case, the broadcast journalist.

Those were her plans.

“I think everybody that knew Brandi well and loved her would tell you that she was just this fierce, beautiful light that went out too soon,” Brandi’s mother, Lisa Brandy, said.

Brandy lost her daughter to an opioid addiction, a real disease, but Brooks says we often don’t treat it as such.

“Addiction is a chronic, incurable, but treatable, disease like hypertension, diabetes and asthma,” Brooks said. “Once you have it, you have it for life, so it doesn’t go away. You have to stay vigilant and work on it.”

Brandy and her daughter did work on it, with the help of people like Brooks, but other families don’t have the means.

“If you’re not using resources that are available out there, we see relapse over and over and over again,” Brandy said. “We see relapse after a period of recovery, which is the most tragic.”

A relapse took Brandi’s life.

“After Brandi passed in 2011, I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing,” Brandy said.

So she started the foundation Brandi’s Wish, helping families who have been through tragedies like hers.

“We’re losing over 170 people to overdose in our country,” Brandy said. “At what point do we wake up and say this has to stop?”

She says the first step to ending the epidemic is education.

“..so you’re not kicking your kid out of the house and saying, “Until you stop using, you’re not coming home,’” Brandy said, “because chances are you won’t see them again.”

Brooks and Brandy invite everyone to learn more at the opioid crisis symposium Sunday, Feb. 25.

It starts at 2:00 at the Zazarino Center on St. Martha’s campus.