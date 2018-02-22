SARASOTA – On the heels of the tragic shooting in Broward County, education providers, law enforcement, and students gathered in Tallahassee, to discuss school safety.

Coping with the aftermath of a heartbreak, taking place in a very familiar environment. It’s one of the hardest things Dr. Rachel Shelley has ever had to do as principal of Booker High School.

Dr. Shelley says students expressed concerns this week. “‘Dr. Shelley, we should not have to read about people our same age in classrooms and blood splattered on the walls. We should not have to read about people having to jump over bodies,” she said.

Times are changing, and Florida Department of Education realizes, safety precautions should too.

Tuesday, Dr. Shelley as well as Scott Hopes, Chair of the Manatee County School Board, took part in a round table in Tallahassee to discuss new policy for schools in Florida.

“I think I was able to bring a principal’s perspective to that particular conversation. In my mind, and that’s something we practice in the district and that is, ‘safety first, learning always’,” Shelley said.

Gaining perspective from 30 others across the state, from superintendents to law enforcement to students.

Dr. Shelley said, “Some of the ideas dealt with mental illness, some of the ideas dealt with staffing, some of the ideas dealt with drills and being properly prepared.”

Returning to Booker High immediately decreasing access points to the campus, from 6 to 3, and increasing police officers on campus.

“Enhance some of the sign in/sign out procedures and then there’s some long–term goals we have doors that we want to have brought in and built in,” Dr. Shelley said.

Students encouraged change too by presenting a petition to Dr. Shelley, signed by nearly 200 students asking for more security.

“It was really a tragedy with what happened and I wouldn’t want that to happen at my school,” said Arta Hajroja, a Junior at Booker High.

“I’m excited with the movement I see on behalf of our students and not just here, I’m talking throughout the country and I can’t wait to see how it can materialize because I think they can do things that adults cannot do,” Dr. Shelley said.

On march 14th, Dr. Shelley and Booker High students will join students across the nation on National Walk-Out Day to honor victims from Broward County.