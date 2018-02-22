SARASOTA – Nearly 600 Catholic school students spend the day learning the importance of engineers in our everyday lives.

Students from St. Martha’s and St. Joseph’s Catholic School gathered for Stream Day, bringing engineering to life for kids and parents alike to illustrate how engineers make a difference in the world.

Experiments and informative sessions with subzero were some of the things on the agenda. Multiple science concepts were also taught using liquid nitrogen.

St. Martha Catholic School educates children in grades pre-K through eighth grade.