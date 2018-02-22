MANATEE COUNTY – Not a manatee is in sight at South Florida Museum, but don’t worry, they’ll be back.

The museum has temporarily drained and closed its 66,000-gallon manatee rehabilitation aquarium to conduct planned maintenance projects. The work, which is expected to be completed by mid-March, will include buffing and resealing the windows looking into the aquarium, painting and refinishing the walls and fiberglass surfaces.

According to the Bradenton Herald, its three aquatic residents have already been transferred to SeaWorld in Orlando.

South Florida Museum has been a Stage 2 manatee rehabilitation facility for the past 20 years where manatees come right before they’re ready to be released back into the wild. They can stay at the aquarium from a couple of months to more than a year.