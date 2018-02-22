MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Schools are teaming up with the Sheriff’s Office to tell kids: making threats to schools is not a joke.

After a series of false threats made to manatee county schools in the past week, and multiple arrests, the schools and sheriff’s office are releasing PSA’s to informing kids there will be serious consequences for any threat.

“Even if threat is made in jest, posted on social media, is stated in a moment of anger and frustration,” Dr. Greene said. “From a school district perspective, anyone found to make a threat of violence will be subject to suspension, reassignment to an alternative school, or expulsion.”

“Comments like that will be taken seriously even if you’re just kidding,” MCSO Deputy said. “Saying you’ll cause harm to others or school property will not be tolerated, those who do that will face consequences.”

You can find the full PSA on both Facebook and Twitter or you can watch below.

Now, more than ever, we need families and community members to make sure our students understand the grave consequences they face by making a threat against one of our schools. Please share this video often to make sure our students are getting the message #NoJoke pic.twitter.com/3Yzv4ZRzTo — Dr. Diana Greene (@DrDianaGreene) February 22, 2018

School Threats – PSA School Resource Deputies have played this video in our county schools since last spring. Parents, help us remind all students – making threats is no joke! Posted by Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Manatee Schools are asking parents and students to share them on social media to make sure the message is seen.

Officials also want the public to know a message spreading online that says the schools are closing until the 28th is false.