MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County School Board is holding an Executive Session Friday, February 23, to discuss new security solutions for the district. Every option is on the table, including arming teachers.

School Resource Officers are already stationed at Manatee County High Schools and Middle Schools, but School Board Chair Dr. Scott Hopes says one officer may not be able to stop a tragedy.

“On a good day,” Hopes said. “In an ideal situation that officer might be close enough to react within 4-6 minutes of getting the alert, if there’s an alert system, but in many cases it can be anywhere from 8-16 minutes.”

Hopes says more security could make a big difference in a crisis.

“Ideally there would be adequate funding and the sheriff’s office would have adequate personnel to provide additional School Resource Officers tomorrow, I don’t know that would be the case.”

Board members have expressed support for Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight’s plan that calls for armed retired Law enforcement officers and veterans in schools.

“They would carry those weapons concealed,” Knight said. “So they wouldn’t be out around these young children, specifically at the elementary school level, and they would be trained by us and vetted by us, and if they don’t pass the training they don’t get the opportunity to work.”

Hopes says they should also look at concealed carry permits for teachers and administrators.

“Probably starting with school administration that currently have experience,” Hopes said. “And may have permits for concealed carry, and for them to go through a rather exhaustive program.”

With 80-120 hours of training, background checks, psychological evaluations and drug testing.

The plan has mixed support at the National level.

“For people that are very adept at handling a gun,” President Trump said. “And it would be concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them, they’d go for special training, and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun free zone.”

“The notion that my kids are going to school with teachers that are armed with a weapon is not something that quite frankly I’m comfortable with,” Senator Marco Rubio said.

Hopes says they will also be looking at physical changes such as improved door locks that can be addressed immediately

Hopes stresses there is not one solution for this problem, and for improvements to be effective there needs to be a multipronged approach.